Swatara Township Police investigating murder-suicide

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that occurred late Friday night.

Police were called to the 600 block of Mohn Street at around 11:45 on Friday night to a report of a domestic incident.

When the police arrived there was no answer. After a forced entry they discovered the bodies of a male and female with gunshot wounds.

After an initial investigation, police determined that this was a murder-suicide. Swatara Police Detectives are working with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office to learn more.

