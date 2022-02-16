Swatara Township Police looking for fraud suspects

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who committed access device fraud.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, a township resident reported that her debit card had been lost or stolen in 2800 block of Paxton Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

On Jan 12, that debit card was used by two women to make multiple purchases on the West Shore. They were made between the hours of 7 p. m. and 11 p.m. at the Weis Markets in Enola, Target in Mechanicsburg, and the Giant in Enola. The purchases totaled over $1,300.

If you have any information about the suspects, you are asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550, or by submitting a tip here.