HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township police are asking for public assistance in finding 15-year-old Ashika Dhaurali who was last seen Tuesday at her home on the 200 block of North 67th Street. Ashika was last at her home around 10 p.m., police say.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call Swatara police at 717-564-2550.