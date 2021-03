SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Debora Roldan was last seen at her residence Monday at approximately 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 717-564-2550 or call 911 immediately.

