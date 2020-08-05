Swatara Township police searching for missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township police are asking for public assistance in finding 13-year-old Leily Morales-Hernandez, who is missing from her home in Harrisburg.

Morales-Hernandez lives on the 3600 block of Chambers Hill Road.

Police describe her as 5’2 with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550 or the Dauphin County 911 center.

