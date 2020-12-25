Swatara Township Police seek identity of theft suspects

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating two thefts on Dec. 13 and 21 in the Sunoco gas station located at 801 Eisenhower Blvd. in Dauphin County.

According to the police report, two individuals broke into Skills Games and removed cash from the machine.

Police say the individuals arrived and departed in a black Toyota Camry and a white Lincoln sedan.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact Swatara Township Police Detective Gartland by calling 717-564-2550, emailing rgartland@swatarapolice.org, or by submitting a tip through the Swatara PD website.