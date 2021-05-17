Swatara Township Police still searching for answers on weekend murder-suicide

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are trying to figure out what exactly led up to a murder-suicide.

Investigators say a woman called 911 just before midnight on Friday from a home on Mohn Street.

Police knocked on the door to no answer but heard a baby crying and broke in. They found Elizabeth Wise shot and killed, Brian Womelsdorf was wounded but still alive. They say Womelsdorf shot Wise several times and then shot himself.

“Officers and EMS teams provided life-saving maneuvers on scene,” Swatara Township Police Lieutenant Dennis Krahling said. “The male was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.”

Police say there were three young children inside the home at the time. They were not hurt and are in the care of relatives.