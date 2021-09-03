Swatara Township Police team up with State Police and PennDOT for Labor Day weekend patrols

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers with the Swatara Township Police Department say they know the Labor Day weekend is the last holiday of the summer and can expect an increase in traffic.

However, drivers can expect a police presence.

According to PennDOT data in 2020 over 2,600 crashes resulted in 39 fatalities statewide over the Labor Day Holiday week. 231 of those crashes resulted in 12 alcohol-related deaths.

“We at PennDOT want these numbers to be 0 and there should be 0,” secretary of PennDOT Yassmin Gramian said.

PennDOT workers are not the only ones with this goal in mind.

Lieutenant Dennis Krahling with the Swatara Township Police Department says drivers have choices for a smart and responsible way to get home.

“You have uber and other things, take a cab call a friend there are various things you can do besides driving impaired,” Lt. Dennis Krahling said.

Police officers say they are targeting two major things on the roadways; aggressive and DUI driving behaviors.

“We anticipate that drivers do the proper thing and if they do not do the proper thing our officers will be out there to create enforcement, we hope this is the year that through this holiday season we have zero fatalities here not only throughout the township but throughout the whole commonwealth,” Lt. Krahling said.



Officers say they will continue to patrol all roadways.

“Obviously your major roadways you’ll definitely see us there but we will also be on the backroads as well anywhere we feel that will be increased issue rather through impaired driving or aggressive driving you can expect to see a Swatara Township Police officer,” Lt. Krahling said.

Officers say as they have more of a police presence for the 2021 holiday weekend, they are partnering with State Police, PennDOT, and other local police departments.