SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested William Lynch in connection with a weekend shooting at The Roadhouse Cafe and are looking for additional suspects.

Swatara Township Police said Lynch was considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot someone inside the business on March 6. Additional shots were fired in the parking lot.

Lynch was taken into custody without incident, arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center and remanded to the Dauphin County Prison without bail.

Lynch is facing charges including Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering Another Person and Firearms Violations.

Swatara Township Police say Kajah George and Malik Hayden have been identified as persons of interest in the case and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

George may be operating her 2013 white Buick Verano, Pa registration LXJ-4504.

Hayden is charged with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Firearms Violations.

Anyone with information on Hayden or George’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or leave a tip on CrimeWatch.