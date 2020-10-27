Swatara Township to host Trick or Treat drive-thru event on Saturday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Oct. 31, Swatara Township will celebrate Halloween with a drive-thru Trick or Treat event from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Rainbow Hills Swim Club parking lot.

Located at 4075 Swatara Drive, the trick or treat drive-thru event will take place in the parking lot, and Swatara Police and Fire-Rescue will be on sight to welcome ghouls, goblins, and monsters, and assist them through the pre-determined path.

In addition to the drive-thru event, Swatara Township will offer a coloring contest. To compete, download this picture and bring it completely colored to the event. Winners will be contacted directly and receive a prize the week of Nov. 2.

The trick or treat event is open to Swatara Township and Paxtang Borough residents 12-years-old and younger.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss