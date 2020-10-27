Swatara Township to host Trick or Treat drive-thru event on Saturday

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Oct. 31, Swatara Township will celebrate Halloween with a drive-thru Trick or Treat event from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Rainbow Hills Swim Club parking lot.

Located at 4075 Swatara Drive, the trick or treat drive-thru event will take place in the parking lot, and Swatara Police and Fire-Rescue will be on sight to welcome ghouls, goblins, and monsters, and assist them through the pre-determined path.

In addition to the drive-thru event, Swatara Township will offer a coloring contest. To compete, download this picture and bring it completely colored to the event. Winners will be contacted directly and receive a prize the week of Nov. 2.

The trick or treat event is open to Swatara Township and Paxtang Borough residents 12-years-old and younger.

