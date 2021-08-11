Swatara Township to open temporary cooling station inside municipal building

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — With temperatures continuing to rise, Swatara Township is helping residents get access to cooler places.

On Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13, from noon to 4:30 p.m. residents can stop into the “Swatara Room” at the Township Municipal Building at 599 Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg. The room is open to everyone and free of charge.

Coldwater and refreshments will be served. Restrooms are also available and there is elevator access. Members of the Swatara Township EMA, Police Department, and Fire-Rescue will be on hand to assist and monitor the station.