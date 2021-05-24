Swatara Township’s new park looks to get more kids outdoors

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — As more people head outdoors, Swatara Township wants to make sure kids have a safe place to play this summer.

The new tot lot in Berard Memorial Park is next to a baseball field and has plenty of parking. The $100,000 project was paid for by the township’s recreation fund.

Township Board of Director’s President Tom Connolly says this is part of an overall effort to encourage people to get outdoors.

“During the pandemic we saw a decline in team sports and the use of outdoor fields and this is part of an overall push to increase outdoor activities for our residents,” Connolly said.

More trees and landscaping will be added in the coming weeks.