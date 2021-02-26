Swatara Twp. 12-year-old dies after accidental Valentine’s Day shooting

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 12-year-old boy in Swatara Township who was accidentally shot on Valentine’s Day has died from his injuries, according to Associated Press.

The child suffered a gunshot injury to his head at his house and was taken to Penn State M.S. Hershey Medical Center after the shooting, where he later died.

There still is no word on who fired the shot, and no other injuries were reported in the shooting.

According to AP, it isn’t clear if any charges will be filed in the shooting but Swatara police said they’ve confirmed most of the details.