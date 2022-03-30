SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Swatara Township police are attempting to locate a missing man.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, 64-year old Richard Smith is missing from his home on Reynolds Lane. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket, green hat, blue sweat pants, and blue Under Armour Sneakers

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

He was last seen in the area of the Downtown Daily Bread in the 200 block of South Street in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on Mr. Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ashley Baluh at 717-564-2550 or email to abaluh@swatarapolice.org.

.