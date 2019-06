Swatara Twp. Police seek ID of serial theft suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Swatara Township Police are hoping the public can help them identify a serial theft suspect.

Police said the man has been involved in several thefts from the home depot on Derry Street and Wal-Mart on Grayson Road over the past 10 days.

Contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.