Tailgate Recipes

Football season is here, and Cooking With The Pros local blogger, Jennifer Heasley brings some tailgate ready recipes.

Salsa Verde

Ingredients

• 6 tomatillos husked and washed. About 2 cups.

• 2 jalapenos peppers

• 3 tablespoon of chopped onion

• 2 tbsp minced garlic

• Salt and Pepper to taste

• About 3 cups of water to cook the tomatoes and peppers.

• 4 tbsp Chopped Cilantro

Directions

1. In a saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add the pepper and tomatillos, simmer, uncovered, 12-15 minutes.

2. Drain, reserving ¼ cup cooking liquid

3. In food processor, puree tomatillos, jalapenos, minced garlic, and onion with liquid. Add cilantro. Add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Transfer to bowl. Keep in refrigerator up to 3 days. It can also be frozen.

Black Bean Corn Salsa

-1 can of black beans (rinsed)

-1 can of sweet corn (drained)

– 1 red onion chopped

– 1 orange pepper chopped

-1 red pepper chopped

– 1 yellow pepper chopped

– 2 jalapeno (seeds removed and chopped finely)

– ½ cup chopped cilantro

-juice of one lime

-salt and pepper

Directions:

1. In large bowl, mix black beans, corn, onions, peppers, and jalapenos. Fully mixing all vegetables.

2. Add in lime juice, salt, and pepper. Taste (people often UNDER season) Salt and Pepper are necessary

3. Add cilantro

4. Best if refrigerated for 24 hours

Jalapeno Cilantro Dip/Dressing

Ingredients

– 4 jalapenos

– 1 ½ cups sour cream

-2/3 cups mayonnaise

-1 ½ tbsp garlic salt

-juice of 1 lime

-2/3 cups chopped cilantro

Directions

1. Cut off end of jalapenos, cut in half. Remove the seeds.

2. Place jalapenos in small pot of water, over high heat bring to a boil. Boil until peppers are tender.

3. Remove jalapenos from pot, put into food processor with sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic salt, and lime juice. Blend together. Taste. If needed, add additional garlic salt or lime juice.

4. Add fresh cilantro to mixture, and mix in food processor until fully blended.

5. Best if refrigerated for 24 hours.

6. Can be used as a dipping sauce or dressing.

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Ingredients

• 4 ears corn on the cobs husked

• melted butter

• fresh baby arugula or mixed greens

• 1/2 cup Mexican Crema (substitute thinned down sour cream or creme fraiche)

• 2 tbsp Honey

• Salt and Pepper

• 2 fresh limes

• 4 oz cotija cheese

• handful of fresh cilantro

• chile powder or smoked paprika for garnish

Directions

1. Roast the ears of corn over a hot grill, or on the stove top grill. Brush with melted butter. Roast or about 15-20 minutes. Turning to grill all parts of the corn.

2. Mix the Mexican cream with the juice of 1 ½ limes, honey, and salt and pepper to taste. I use a mason jar to mix all ingredients. f you like, you can add more lime juice for more of a citrus kick. If the mixture is too thick to drizzle, add a touch of water.

3. When the corn is cool enough to handle, slice the kernels off with a sharp knife.

4. Arrange the arugula in a wide shallow salad bowl. Scatter the warm corn over the top of greens, then crumble the cheese over the corn. Scatter the cilantro over all, and then drizzle with the crema dressing. Garnish with a sprinkle of chile powder, and serve with wedges of lime.

5. Enjoy immediately because the warm corn will eventually wilt the arugula. If you want to make this slightly more ahead of time, chill the corn before adding it to the salad.

Quick Refrigerator Dill Pickles

Ingredients

2 cucumbers

1 cup water

1 cup distilled vinegar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

pinch red pepper flake (optional)

2 tablespoons crushed garlic

2 teaspoons black peppercorns

several springs fresh dill

mason jars with lids

Directions

1. Slice cucumbers thin with a mandolin. Place in to mason jars with some peppercorns and some of the dill.

2. Heat water, vinegar, salt, red pepper flake, garlic, peppercorn, and some fresh dill in pot. Heat brine until salt is dissolved. Bring to a low simmer.

3. Immediately pour brine over cucumbers in mason jars. Allow to cool around 30 minutes.

4. Put on lids mason jars and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving. Store in your refrigerate for up to a month.