Tales of the George Floyd protest in downtown Harrisburg told in powerful images

  • Police and protestors face off in downtown Harrisburg during a demonstration after the death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.
  • Protester voicing his anger at a police officer during the protest.
  • Protesters come face to face with Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter outside police headquarters.
  • More than 700 people rallied in downtown Harrisburg in response to the death of George Floyd.
  • Protesters chanting “hands up don’t shoot” at police in downtown Harrisburg.
  • Police from across central Pennsylvania joined together to control crowds during protests in downtown Harrisburg.
  • Protestors block the street outside Harrisburg police headquarters during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
  • Police Commissioner Thomas Carter shakes hands with a man after a conversation during protests in downtown Harrisburg.



