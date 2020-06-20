‘Talk in the Park’ in Mechanicsburg about racial issues

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of teenagers in Mechanicsburg are continuing the conversation about racial issues in the Midstate and across the country.

Saturday night, they’re gathering the community for a “Talk in the Park.”

It’s not a march or a rally, but forum-style conversation to be had at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Park.

With recent events following the death of George Floyd, Nathaniel Babbits and a group of his friends wanted to find a way to make his community better.

A friend of his started a petition to get the Mechanicsburg Area School District to teach more black history. It got about 4,500 signatures.

They wanted to turn those voices into real conversation and eventual action.

Saturday night’s event will feature a panel of speakers including youth activists, as well as a few politicians including Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, Tara Shakespeare and Tara Agerton.

“We thought that if we had it more discussion-based where it was very peaceful than that would encourage community interaction and opening those conversations because obviously we’re not going to solve anything if it’s just right and wrong and the two sides going at each other,” Babbits said.

