YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a tanker truck has closed roads in York County.

According to 511PA, Crash on Haines Road, Memory Lane and Camp Betty Washington Road northbound between Mount Rose Avenue and Raleigh Driver. All lanes are closed.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A traffic camera on the scene shows what appears to be a tanker truck that has flipped over or on its side.

No word on injuries or when the accident will be fully cleared at this time.