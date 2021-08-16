Tax refund delays, what should you do?

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of people are still waiting for their tax refund and the frustration is mounting. We looked into why this is happening and what you should do about it. The IRS admits it is majorly behind on millions of both paper and electronic returns.

“I can tell you that since I started in public accounting in 1996 I believe, I have not heard of such a delay,” said Mike Breon, the president of Breon and Associates.

The IRS admits it has a backlog of 35 million unprocessed returns. It blames staffing issues, new tax laws, stimulus checks, and now the child tax credit. Another reason, you may have put in the wrong number for the amount of stimulus money you received.

“Now the 1040 goes into the IRS and they see in their system that they paid you $1800 and you have $1200 so now they’re going to have to research that,” said Breon.

The IRS suggests you keep checking “where’s my refund” at irs.gov where you can find out the status of your refund. So does Breon, who says his office has received dozens of calls.

“Your tax preparer will not get you any further. They only have access to the same thing you do,” said Breon.

But if you try calling the IRS, get ready to be frustrated. The agency says less than 10 percent of people have been able to get through. When asked if there’s much else you can do other than wait, Breon said there isn’t much.