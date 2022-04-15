HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Taxes are due in three days. Because of federal COVID assistance last year, many families may not be getting large refunds this year.

“How do I say this? We’re stressed,” said Chad Schweighart, accounting manager of Gift CPAs.

It’s crunch time for Midstate accountants. Monday, April 18 is the deadline to file your tax returns or ask for an extension.

“There’s no extension to pay. And you want to make sure that you have to have the entire liability paid by Monday, or they will assess you interest in penalties,” Schweighart said.

Schweighart recommends paying more than you think you might owe to avoid penalties from the IRS if you’re filing an extension.

One thing you don’t need to worry about are stimulus checks from the federal government.

“We had three rounds of stimulus because of COVID. None of those are taxable income,” Schweighart said.

But if you received a child tax credit last year, keep in mind it was simply an advance that you normally would have received when you file your taxes.

“We are seeing a lot of people that actually end up owing money this year because they did not opt-out the child tax credits,” Schweighart said. “Therefore they don’t have the credits plus withholdings to offset the tax that they’re being assessed on their income.”

One other thing that could also mean less money refunded is the premium tax credit for those who use the health insurance marketplace.

“So if you did not give a good estimate of your income when you filed the application you could end up paying some if not all of the tax credit back.”

Finally, double-check that you’re also filing your separate local taxes.

Schweighart recommends if you are planning to mail your return, that you get it certified at the post office to prove it was mailed by Monday.