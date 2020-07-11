Teacher in custody after sexual assault charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teacher living in Franklin County is now in custody facing charges for having sexual relations with his student.
Matthew Poling is accused of institutional sexual assault with a 17-year-old. State police arrested him around 2:30 this morning at a home on Pensinger Road in Antrim Township.
Poling was a teacher at South Hagerstown High School in Maryland.
