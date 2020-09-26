Team Trump pushes back against Governor Wolf’s safety concerns about PA rallies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Wolf is accusing the president of putting politics over the safety of Pennsylvanians with his rallies.

Saturday’s rally will be the president’s 5th visit to Pennsylvania in September alone.

Governor Wolf is pushing back against the large events.

He sent out a statement on Friday saying, “The Trump campaign held a rally here in Pennsylvania that violated the commonwealth’s public health guidance by disregarding gathering limits, mask orders and social distancing guidelines.”

National RNC Spokesperson Liz Harrington says the president is taking safety seriously.

“We’re doing these rallies outdoors which very significantly reduces risks. We’re handing out masks and we’re encouraging distancing,” Harrington said.

Governor Wolf wants them to cancel the rallies altogether writing, “I am requesting that the President of the United States not endanger Pennsylvanians by holding unsafe rallies that will put Pennsylvania communities at risk.”

Team Trump is firing back by criticizing Governor Wolf’s handling of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen in Pennsylvania, two court rulings recently that proved that Governor Wolf’s very strict measures infringe on American’s personal freedoms,” Harrington said.

Ultimately, they see the rallies as both safe and important.

“It’s very important for President Trump to go out there and speak directly to the American people,” Harrington said. “Trust the American people to make these decisions, know their risks and act accordingly. We can’t throw out our first amendment rights and we can’t throw out our rights to peacefully assemble.”