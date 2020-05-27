Teen, 16, dies after jumping off cliff at Pennsylvania dam

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A 16-year-old youth died after jumping off a cliff at a dam in northeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Devin Janvere of Tobyhanna was swimming with friends and relatives at the Francis E. Walter Dam in Bear Creek Township on Tuesday evening, state police in Luzerne County said.

Police say he jumped off a cliff estimated at 20 to 30 feet high, and witnesses then reported seeing him struggling in the water. Multiple people went into the water to try to help him, but troopers said they were unable to keep him afloat after reaching him.

Members of the Thornhurst dive team, the Germania scuba team and Hanover Township water rescue recovered the teenager’s body hours later in about 50 feet of water about 20 feet from shore, police said.

Deputy Coroner Joseph Jacobs pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. The coroner’s office will investigate the cause and manner of death.