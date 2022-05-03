DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County teen was arrested after an armed robbery in a Lancaster County Park.

According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the 16-year-old allegedly held a pellet/airsoft gun against a juvenile victim’s head and demanded money at Denver Park.

The victim gave the male suspect $20 and fled unharmed.

The 16-year-old suspect was transported to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center and charged with robbery and related offenses.