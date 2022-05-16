LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a 16-year-old who allegedly stole a car from Baltimore.

On Monday morning Northern Lancaster County Regional Police observed a 2013 Ford Fusion partially parked in the roadway. The teen said he ran out of gas and allegedly presented officers a license that belonged to another person.

Police say the vehicle was found to be stolen and contacted the proper owner.

The teen was transported for booking and his parents were notified. The teen was also found to be on house arrest monitoring in Baltimore.

Police filed charges including felony Receiving Stolen Property (Vehicle), Possession of A Small Amount of Marijuana, unsworn falsifications, driving without a license, and underage alcohol possession.

The teen is currently on probation for other felony offenses from Maryland and faces felony charges in Lancaster County. He was placed in the secure Lancaster County Child Development Center and his name was not released due to his age.