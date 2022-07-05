UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old male died after a single-vehicle crash on July 4, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred on Basehoar Road in Union Township, Adams County, around 5 p.m., according to the coroner’s release. The victim was reportedly driving the vehicle when he lost control and hit a tree. He was flown to a York hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to Wellspan York Hospital later in the evening. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:55 p.m.

The coroner’s office says there were reportedly other people in the vehicle, but the office “does not release information on any survivors or others who may or may not have acquired injuries.”

The coroner reports the victim died from blunt force trauma. His name will be released pending notification of family members.

Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks, is investigating the incident.