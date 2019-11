NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old was killed in a crash Friday night, state police in Newport said.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Valley Road in Rye Township, in Perry County.

Investigators said the boy was speeding when he tried to make a turn and hit a downed tree. His Volkswagen Jetta then hit a utility pole and overturned.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the victim has not been released.