Missing teen wanted for attempted homicide

BONNEAUVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Gettysburg are looking for a teenage boy originally reported as missing in connection with an attempted homicide investigation.

Police said Octavian Perez, 16, was last seen Sunday in Bonneauville, in Adams County, and was initially thought to be a missing runaway.

During their investigation, police said they determined that Perez caused severe bodily harm to an unnamed juvenile victim. Charges were filed against Perez and there is an active arrest warrant for attempted criminal homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident or Perez’s whereabouts should call the Gettysburg barracks at 717-334-8111 immediately.