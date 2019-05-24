Teen injured in fall from Gettysburg monument

Breaking News
Myles Snyder

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 13-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after he fell about 40 feet from the Pennsylvania Monument at Gettysburg National Military Park, a park spokesperson said.

The boy fell from a stairway to an observation area while in an area “where he was not supposed to be” and landed on the hard plaza pavement, the spokesperson told ABC27 News.

Emergency units responded to the incident at 9 a.m. Friday and had the teen flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was among a group of students on a field trip from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Federal law enforcement officers are investigating.

The Pennsylvania Monument, the largest of the state monuments on the Gettysburg Battlefield, was temporarily closed following the incident but has since reopened.

