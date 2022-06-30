YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A teen was injured after a late night shooting in York City.

York City Police tell abc27 the shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Roosevelt Ave. The victim, a 19-year-old boy, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police did not say whether they had a suspect or motive for the shooting.