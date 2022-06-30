YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A teen was injured after a late night shooting in York City.
York City Police tell abc27 the shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Roosevelt Ave. The victim, a 19-year-old boy, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Police did not say whether they had a suspect or motive for the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.