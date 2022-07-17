READING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County teen has died after a single vehicle crash.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, on July 6 Andrew Karabinos Jr. was traveling on the 500 block of Hunterstown Hampton Road when the vehicle couldn’t complete a turn, left the roadway, and overturned.

State Police say Karabinos Jr. was traveling at an unsafe speed when the 1994 Nissan Maxima left the roadway and flipped onto its roof.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Karabinos Jr., 17, was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Wellspan York Hospital where he died on July 15 of blunt force head trauma.

The York County Deputy Coroner responded to certify the death and Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg are investigating the crash. United 33 New Oxford assisted at the crash scene.

According to a GoFundMe that has raised over $15,000 for the Karabinos family, Andrew was a Junior FireFighter at NorthEast Adams FIRE and EMS as volunteer and planned to enlist with the United States Marine Corps.