Teen Octavian Perez sentenced for attempted homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On September 14, 17-year-old Octavian Perez, who was charged as an adult, was sentenced Tuesday, on Attempted Homicide and Indecent Assault charges.

Perez had entered negotiated guilty pleas to the crimes in September, for having indecent contact with and attempting to kill a 4-year-old child by strangling her until she was unconscious.

Perez was assessed by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board prior to sentencing. On the Attempted Homicide charge, Perez received a sentence of 7-15 years in a state correctional institution. He received 5 years of consecutive probation on the Indecent Assault.

He will be subject to sexual offender conditions, be evaluated for drug and alcohol treatment, and be permitted no contact with the victim or her immediate family. Perez will not be eligible for early release.