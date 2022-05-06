LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old is wanted in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old in Lancaster.

On April 26 shortly after 4 p.m., the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the intersection of S. Queen and E. Andrew Street for a reported shooting incident.

A 15-year-old Lancaster Township resident was located close to the intersection with a single gunshot wound to their lower torso. Police say 16-year-old Jeffrey Moreau has been identified as a suspect in the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Moreau has been charged as an adult with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Receiving Stolen Property, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Police say Moreau is known to wear a balaclava style face mask while out in public, in an attempt to conceal his identity.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Moreau should immediately call 911 and not approach him as he may be armed.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident should contact Detective Jared Snader at (717) 735-3357 snaderj@lancasterpolice.com , or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone.