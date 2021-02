MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old is facing charges after allegedly selling Fentanyl to an individual who died as a result of an overdose in Manheim Township.

Manheim Township Police say Jade Walmer, 19, of Lititz allegedly sold Fentanyl to the victim and surrendered to the court in December 2020.

Walmer is being charged with drug delivery resulting in death and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death.