DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year old man was charged Thursday, May 20 for the deaths of two individuals and was released without paying bail.

Last October, Xavier Cruz was 18 when police say he was speeding at 109 miles per hour on I-81 in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Police say he struck another vehicle killing a couple.

Today, prosecutors charged Cruz with vehicular homicide, and a judge, then, released him on a $50,000 unsecured bail.