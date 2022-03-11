LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two teens have been charged with burglary after being found in a business after-hours.

On March 3 around 10:19 p.m., Lebanon Police responded to a business on East Cumberland Street for an alarm. Inside police located Natalie Ciferni, 18, and Robert Fowler III, 19, who allegedly hid in a bathroom until employees of the business left at closing.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

Ciferni and Fowler III were taken into custody without incident and were arraigned before MDJ John Ditzler. Ciferni was incarcerated at the Lancaster County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail and Fowler was incarcerated at the Lancaster County Correctional Facilityin lieu of $100,000 bail.

Both were charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft and Conspiracy.