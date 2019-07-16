Teens learn how to fight fires at Chambersburg camp

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Teens are learning how to become firefighters through a week-long camp.

The Franklin County Junior Firefighter Academy has been happening for more than 15 years at the Franklin County Public Safety Training Center. There are kids from Pennsylvania and Maryland and even a cadet from France.

“You get to know responsibilities. It’s really fun. The adrenaline rush is great whenever we get a call,” said 15-year-old Isabella Owens.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a career firefighter. My grandfather did it. He kind of got me into it, so I signed up for this academy just to kind of gain experience in the fire service before I join a real academy,” 15-year-old Zane Stull said.

More than 30 kids between the ages of 14 and 17 are taking part.

“They’re learning everything from search and rescue to hose line advancement, ladder company operations,” said Jerry Houpt, lead instructor for the camp.

The instructors, all firefighters themselves, say getting kids involved in firefighting at a young age is so important.

“Firefighting across the nation is definitely declining and probably has been for the past 10 to 15 years. I think it instills some discipline, leadership skills in them, so that maybe somewhere down the road they become future leaders of their departments,” Houpt said.

The camp will wrap up with an award ceremony Saturday morning.