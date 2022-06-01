AKRON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was charged after fleeing officers while he was at the police station.

On May 27 West Earl Township Police arrested Everett Swartz for simple assault from an earlier reported incident.

Swartz was processed and arraigned with Judge Bearinger who released Swartz on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Swartz was then transported to the West Earl Police Department and was released from custody. Shortly after his release West Earl PD was notified by State Parole that they had placed a detainer on Swartz and asked that he be taken into custody. Swartz, who was still at the police station awaiting to be picked up, was advised by Officer Justin Cruce that State Parole had placed a detainer on him and that he was under arrest.

Police say Swartz then fled on foot from Officer Cruce yelling “tell them to catch me!”. After a very brief foot chase Officer Cruce was able to subdue Swartz and place him into handcuffs.

Police say the officer received minor injuries while attempting to subdue Swartz. Once Swartz was secured he was then transported to the Lancaster County Prison on the parole detainer.

Swartz was charged with Aggravated Assault (F2), Resisting Arrest (M1), and Flight to avoid apprehension (F3).