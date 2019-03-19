Board president, chief recovery officer spar during Harrisburg School Board meeting Video Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg School District's board president and chief financial recovery officer sparred over the selection process for district solicitor on Monday night.

The meeting's agenda had a blank space where the candidates' names should be, and officials wouldn't confirm their identities, but sources tell ABC27 that one of the people considered is former Central Dauphin School District solicitor, James Ellison.

Ellison has been accused of wrongdoing and shady practices in Coatesville, Central Dauphin and even the Harrisburg School District when he served on the board of Harrisburg Authority between 2007 and 2010.

During the meeting, Chief Recovery Officer Dr. Janet Samuels, who is appointed by the state, raised concerns that the board didn't follow the proper channels in selecting candidates by posting the job, instead of reaching out to suggested solicitors in the area, which she said she supplied to the board.

Only two candidates responded to the posting, which was sent out in December.

Board President Danielle Robinson believes that Samuels has a problem with one of the candidates specifically, not just the process.

"Just because it was candidates that may have not have been liked -- that doesn't matter. We gave them a fair process," Robinson said.

Robinson said it was Samuels idea to re-examine the solicitor position because the district currently pays between $800,000-$1 million to four different firms for legal counsel.

"My concern is...to ensure that whomever the firm is that's hired, that there is no baggage so that the focus is not on the law firm, but the focus is on the -- you know -- great things and high quality that should happen within this Harrisburg School District," Samuels said.

The vote was tabled in the heat of the argument by another board member.

Robinson said the board majority will decide to put out new bids for solicitors or not. If the majority wants to stick with the process, they will have to choose between the two candidates who have not yet been named.

