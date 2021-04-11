Terror Farm hosts event for family who lost daughter, home in Perry County fire

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A haunted attraction, normally only open in October for Halloween, opened its doors Saturday to raise money to support the family of a 13-year-old girl who died in a house fire in March.

Terror Farm in Newport opened its doors last night for a fundraiser for the family of Shania Pryce, who also lost everything they own in the blaze.

Eric Price, an employee of Terror Farm, commented about the event, “We decided we wanted to step up the community stepped up. Local businesses have been donating. It is just everyone coming together to support the cause.”

While the community can’t bring Shania back, they’re ready to make sure the family will be okay.

Shania’s mom and stepdad were both injured in the fire, but made it out of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.