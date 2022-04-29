PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Hoping to combat a shortage of school bus drivers, Rohrer Bus Services will let you test drive a school bus this weekend.

On Saturday, April 30, from 8-11 a.m., you can get behind the wheel of a bus at Cumberland Valley High School, Susquehanna Township High School, and Lower Dauphin Middle School.

Anyone 21 and older can test drive a school bus in the parking lot. No reservations are needed, but test drivers do need a driver’s license and mask.

Rohrer is offering a $2,000 hiring incentive for drivers.