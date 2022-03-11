PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

Using U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Covid Act Now data, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 Pennsylvania counties with the highest vaccination rates as of Feb. 24. Montour County had the highest vaccination rate as of that date, but which county in the Midstate ranked the highest?

In typical Pennsylvania spring fashion, the weather this week has fluctuated quite a bit. What conditions are abc27’s meteorologists predicting for Saturday?

A recent poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College found Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leading the Democratic race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, but which Republican appears to be ahead for the primary…if there is one clear front-runner?

A popular Midstate landmark recently announced it is closing for the summer for rehabilitation work. Which landmark is it?

Teknika Strapping Systems has a warehouse in Cumberland County that has been collecting supply donations like first aid kits and baby products. So many people have donated that they recently asked for volunteers to help sort through all the supplies. Where are those supplies going?