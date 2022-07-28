Photo of text messages residents are receiving

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some residents in Cumberland County have been receiving text messages asking them to complete a survey about the upcoming election. However, Cumberland County officials are not behind the texts.

According to a release from the county, The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners wants to alert residents that the county is not sending out texts askings questions regarding the upcoming election in November.

As of July 28, residents have been receiving texts from an unknown source, with the headline “Cumberland County is making big decisions. Want to give thoughts in a 3 min survey? Another text is being sent out saying “Cumberland County is facing tough choices. Care to give thoughts in a short survey?”

The release did not say that the link to the survey is a scam. But, officials from Cumberland County have not sent out surveys regarding the November election.