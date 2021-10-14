The Arc of Cumberland and Perry Counties asking for $540M in rescue funds to solve staffing issues

(WHTM) — The Arc of Cumberland and Perry Counties wants lawmakers to open up the state’s wallet a little more.

Two of The Arc’s 28 residential homes are empty because of a staffing shortage. Despite that, hundreds of people and families are desperate to take advantage of the group homes. The Arc is asking lawmakers for $540 million in American Rescue funds so it can retain and recruit workers. Adding it also needs a boost in Medicaid funding in order to be able to pay workers more.

“We’ve been flat-funded for decades so if I wanted to make a significant investment in my staff wages just to stay competitive with warehouses and fast-food restaurants, I need the government to be able to give us that money to be able to do so,” Executive Director, Anne Couldridge said.

The Arc says if it and similar community organizations across Pennsylvania don’t get help soon, the people they serve will go back into the over-taxed hospital and nursing home system.