HERSHEY, Pa, (WHTM) — It’s finally here! The brand new hyper-coaster Candymonium has opened at Hersheypark after a long awaited and delayed opening due to COVID-19.

This new thrill-seeker expands seven acres among the newly added Chocolatetown, with a maximum height of 210 feet, and a top speed of 76 mph.

Candymonium is Hersheypark’s tallest and fastest ride to date. Check out this first-person point of view if you cannot make it to the park this weekend!