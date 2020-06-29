Harrisburg City making adjustments to Fourth of July festivities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With coronavirus forcing nationwide festivities to take safety precautions, the City of Harrisburg is doing similarly.

This year’s Fourth of July event will be moved to City Island to provide more space for social distancing. That space also allows for over a dozen food trucks to be available. Attendees will have the choice to either enjoy their food at home or spread out along the park with personal chairs or blankets.

No seating will be provided and masks are encouraged.

“That actually sounds like a much better fit for me,” local resident Chelsea Martin said. “I’ve got two little kids so I could just bring them in the stroller, and get in and out, and I like having a little bit of space anyways.”

The food trucks will be placed 30 feet apart in a large parking lot and social distance “encouragers” will be walking around to promote safe spacing.

For parking during the event, the Market Street Garage is offering a $10 discount, City Island parking is $5, and street parking is free.

City Island’s Water Golf and railroad will also be open to the public on Saturday, virtual activities will be available for kids, and online performances will be staged from local bands.

To cap off the night, a fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Facebook. Additional information can be found here.