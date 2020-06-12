Harrisburg Parking Enforcement Office to reopen starting Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Monday, the Harrisburg Parking Enforcement Office, will open from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Friday, June 12.

To obtain residential parking permits, residents are must bring (or mail copies of) all required materials, including driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of residency.

More details can be found at harrisburgpa.gov/parking-enforcement.

At this time, payments can only be made by money order or check, made payable to City Treasurer.

The city will begin enforcement of residential permit parking and street sweeping and metered parking on Monday, June 15. On July 1st the city will begin “strict enforcement” of residential parking permits.