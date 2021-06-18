“The goal was not to stay in the horse trailer forever”: Big caffeinated dreams for the smallest business in Hanover

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Small businesses can actually come in all shapes and sizes: A supermarket might be a “small business” if it’s not part of a chain. Few are as small, in every sense of the word, as Britton Coffee Co. of Hanover, Pa.

As in, no one has to ask if this place has indoor seating.

The baristas who work for Jordan and Izetta Britton serve coffee to car after car from a small horse trailer, which the Brittons bought… well, “secondhand” understates the case. It was uninhabitable by any species before they renovated it.

Why a horse trailer? Because it’s all they could afford. “We spent about three or four months renovating it and cursing it in my shop,” Jordan Britton said.

Why not take out a business loan for something better?

“We had decided early on that we were just not going to take on debt,” he explained. “That’s not something that we do.” The business could grow physically only when it grew enough revenue to afford something else.

That’s not the only thing that distinguishes the Brittons among coffee businesses.

Another? What Jordan calls the business’s “dirty little secret”: that Izetta “and I don’t know how to make coffee.”

So why the line of cars? Because they found two baristas who indeed know how to make coffee, including Audrey Weiss, who previously managed a (larger) coffee shop in Denver and who was brewing and serving Friday morning. To do that, in turn, they did something else unconventional. You might call it paying maximum wage.

They’re aware of the broader societal debate about whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That wouldn’t affect them, because that’s about what they pay anyway.

“We have a little different perspective on it than maybe others do,” Jordan Britton said. “We had never considered it from the angle of compulsion or obligation.”

Their approach?

“Find somebody who’s great at what they do, who’s passionate about what they do,” Jordan Britton said. “Pay them as well as you possibly can. And then encourage them. Equip them. Give them everything they need to be successful.”

The Brittons, in turn, have been successful enough to sign a lease — due to begin in November — on a former mini-mart that anchors the lot where they park the horse trailer. Eventually, it’ll have a kitchen: “fresh breakfast sandwiches, fresh egg for every sandwich,” Jordan Britton said.

To be clear, that doesn’t mean the new space will replace the old one.

“There’s something special about the horse trailer that I just can’t quite get rid of it,” he said, adding (and leaving no doubt about the metaphorical size of their ambitions): “Maybe one day it’ll just be a tourist thing: ‘See where it all started!'”

Jordan Britton says Izetta Britton — his wife and mother of their three children, soon to be four — is the more important of the two co-owners.

His “better half” in business, then, as well as in marriage?

“Well I wouldn’t say that,” Izetta demured.

“I would!” Jordan said.

So why does a customer like Mitchell Christman, who admits he thought “that’s strange” the first time he drove past the horse trailer selling coffee, keep coming back?

“One, because they’ve got really good coffee,” he said. “And two because I like supporting my local community.”

In that order. Businesses don’t thrive on sentiment alone.

Oh, and Audrey Weiss’s other key qualification to be a barista here — in her own assessment — aside from coffee shop management experience?

“I’m very comfortable in small spaces.”