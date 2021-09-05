The importance of cleaning up after household flooding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many homeowners are dealing with the cleanup from flooded basements. There’s concern that mold and other bacteria could grow if not treated properly.

Mold is something you may not see or smell, but it can be very dangerous to your health if you try to cut corners in the cleanup process.

The remnants of Ida are still being dealt with and local cleaning companies have seen an uptick in business.

“Just from everything that’s happened there’s been tons of flooding going on, a lot of basement flooding with folks,” said Ben Bragg, CEO of Dympash Global.

He says any amount of flooding can be dangerous. Even though you may have dried out your carpet, underneath mold can quickly grow and spread.

“And then that’s when spores end up getting in people’s lungs and causing a lot of health issues they don’t see or even know that they’re breathing in,” Bragg said.

He understands the work can be expensive, but it has to be done properly.

“Mold in your home, it is not a healthy thing, so you really want to contact a local company that specializes in fire and water restoration, mold remediation to really get that professional experience in there,” Bragg said.

You can do the work yourself if you’re up for it, by renting equipment to dry things out.

“There are chemicals that you can also get, just like disinfectants that we use against COVID, that can really fight against the growth of mold and the spurs in there,” Bragg said.

Bragg says his crews have been busy as have other local companies.

Whether you hire professionals or do it yourself, “It’s very important to take action immediately,” Bragg said.

It’s also a good idea to check with your insurance company to see if the damages are covered under your policy.